Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $778.24 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Optimism has a total market cap of $778.24 million and approximately $204.93 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00008759 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00363694 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.78 or 0.26434578 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

