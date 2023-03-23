Ontology Market Capitalization Achieves $205.91 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $205.91 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.43 or 0.06422667 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

