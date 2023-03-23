Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 104,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800. The firm has a market cap of $266.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

