NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $265.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) received a $265.00 target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.05.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.68. 79,257,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,241,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.84. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.