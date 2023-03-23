NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.