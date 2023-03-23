NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NL opened at $6.03 on Friday. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NL Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NL Industries by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NL Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NL Industries

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.