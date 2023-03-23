Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $261.42 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $261.42 million and $39.37 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,172.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00329865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00073889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00554508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00455885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,640,647,088 coins and its circulating supply is 40,105,645,406 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

