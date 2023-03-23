NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.33

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 124142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

