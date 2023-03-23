Morgan Stanley Lowers DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DiaSorin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of DSRLF opened at $111.33 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

