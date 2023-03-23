Moonbeam Market Capitalization Hits $228.63 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $228.63 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00041633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018484 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 603,764,921 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

