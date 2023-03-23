Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Monro stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. 254,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,936. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 126.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 123.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

