Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,897,117 shares changing hands.

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

