Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.17 and last traded at $54.51. Approximately 26,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

