Mitek Systems (MITK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 213,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $411.50 million, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

