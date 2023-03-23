Mitek Systems (MITK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.
Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 213,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $411.50 million, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 0.79.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
