Michael Amoroso Sells 46,999 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 46,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $38,539.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.