MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.74 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $28.24 or 0.00100050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $125.70 million and $22.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.46444692 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $6,497,086.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

