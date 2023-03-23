Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.39 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $93.39 million and $26.53 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0005026 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

