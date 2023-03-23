Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
