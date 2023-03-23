Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 337,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics



Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

