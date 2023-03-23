MBE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average is $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

