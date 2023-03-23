Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.56. 8,420,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

