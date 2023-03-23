LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.68 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. LooksRare has a market cap of $72.68 million and $5.07 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00362277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,431.91 or 0.26331582 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010284 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars.

