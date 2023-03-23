Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

