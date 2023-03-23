Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

