LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Shares Up 1.7%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.61. 30,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 14,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

LifeSpeak Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.