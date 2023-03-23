Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.65.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,941,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

