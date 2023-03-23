Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.34

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 2949436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

