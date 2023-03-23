Keel Point LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

PFE opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

