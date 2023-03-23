Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.09 and a 200 day moving average of $187.66. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

