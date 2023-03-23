JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.9 %

ETR:WCH opened at €143.60 ($154.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($201.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.87.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

