John J. Mazur, Jr. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,792.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $570.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 18.76%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,659,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,663 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading

