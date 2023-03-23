Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 987 ($12.12) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 879.83 ($10.80).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Stock Up 2.8 %

LON VTY traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 753.50 ($9.25). 1,069,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,715. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 768.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 682.98. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.60, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.