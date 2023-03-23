IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

