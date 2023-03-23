iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.96. 141,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,583. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
