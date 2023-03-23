iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.01

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 9958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.63.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $834.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

