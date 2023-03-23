iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating) were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 58,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 55,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $628.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.