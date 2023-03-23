iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.86. Approximately 444,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 939,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

