iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.86. Approximately 444,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 939,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.