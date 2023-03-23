iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.84 and last traded at $81.86. Approximately 4,820,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,143,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.

