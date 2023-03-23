iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.84 and last traded at $81.86. Approximately 4,820,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,143,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.