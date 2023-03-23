Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.92

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.92 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 26.83 ($0.33). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 123,024 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 37.50 ($0.46) target price on shares of Iofina in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.94. The firm has a market cap of £55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93.

In other Iofina news, insider Lance J. Baller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,034.75). 68.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

