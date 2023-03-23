Investment Partners LTD. Sells 16,036 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,730,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,345,277. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

