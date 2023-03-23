Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $76.60. 445,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,274. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

