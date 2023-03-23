Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

ASML (EPA: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2023 – ASML was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2023 – ASML was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2023 – ASML was given a new €775.00 ($833.33) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

3/8/2023 – ASML was given a new €385.00 ($413.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2023 – ASML was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2023 – ASML was given a new €765.00 ($822.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/13/2023 – ASML was given a new €690.00 ($741.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2023 – ASML was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2023 – ASML was given a new €765.00 ($822.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/30/2023 – ASML was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2023 – ASML was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/26/2023 – ASML was given a new €690.00 ($741.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2023 – ASML was given a new €675.00 ($725.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/26/2023 – ASML was given a new €665.00 ($715.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2023 – ASML was given a new €767.00 ($824.73) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/25/2023 – ASML was given a new €765.00 ($822.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2023 – ASML was given a new €660.00 ($709.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

