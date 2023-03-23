Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $53.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00018550 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,134,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,001,620 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

