Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Shares Up 5.3%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38. 20,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 111,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Further Reading

