Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Shares Up 5.3%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38. 20,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 111,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.
Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (IINN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.