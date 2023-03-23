Insider Selling: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells $249,900.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelon Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EXC opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

