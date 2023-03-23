Insider Selling: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells $249,900.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Exelon Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of EXC opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.