Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Director Sells $73,721,674.68 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bowlero Stock Down 2.9 %

Bowlero stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOWL. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

