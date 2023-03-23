Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INFI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

