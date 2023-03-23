Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of INFI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
