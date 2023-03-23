iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.04 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00007292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $161.39 million and approximately $46.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.92879318 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $34,370,667.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

