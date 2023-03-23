Huobi BTC Price Hits $27,321.23 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $27,321.23 or 1.00194386 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $94,505.76 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

