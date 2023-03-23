Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $66,307.60 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $28,047.02 or 0.99842821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00363854 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.07 or 0.26447319 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.