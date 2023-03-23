HP (NYSE:HPQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.85 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

