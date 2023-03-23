Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,164.14

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,164.14 ($14.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,334 ($16.38). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,312 ($16.11), with a volume of 42,885 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HILS shares. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.42) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.35. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,026.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 5,223.88%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($15.96) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,508.41). In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($15.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,843 ($30,508.41). Also, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £49,263.75 ($60,498.28). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,456 shares of company stock worth $9,996,915. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

